Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Sad news this morning, the host of CNN's show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" was found deceased in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France of an apparent suicide. Bourdain was 61 years old and leaves behind one child, is a Peabody award winning TV host and was also described as one of the most "influential chefs in the world." This latest tragedy proves that depression does not discriminate it effects even the most prominent people. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or suicide there is help. You can contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-273-TALK. There is also a Suicide Prevention Resource Center at http://www.sprc.org or http://www.imlistening.org

You may also contact them via text @ 741741

Twitter: @800273TALK

United Way also has staff standing by to help you can contact them via phone at 2-1-1 or on-line at 211ct.org