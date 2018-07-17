This Art Night Is not on Canvas

It's Paint Night in the Courtyard with Scene Art Bar! The events will be a blast with an upbeat guide and absolutley no judging! Scene Art Bar will provide all of the paint and supplies needed. Also, mocktails & appetizers will be served. Each class is $15, and all proceeds will be donated to the Greater Hartford Arts Council. I love the fact that they are mixing it up and letting you do new projects not just canvas!

Wednesday, July 25 at 6:00pm - Painted wine bottle vase

Wednesday, August 8 at 6:00pm – Reclaimed wood sign – two designs to choose from!

Instruction begins at 6:00 pm, so get there early to choose your spot!