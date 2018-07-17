This Art Night Is not on Canvas
Homemade Vintage Wood Signs or Wine Bottle Art!
July 17, 2018
It's Paint Night in the Courtyard with Scene Art Bar! The events will be a blast with an upbeat guide and absolutley no judging! Scene Art Bar will provide all of the paint and supplies needed. Also, mocktails & appetizers will be served. Each class is $15, and all proceeds will be donated to the Greater Hartford Arts Council. I love the fact that they are mixing it up and letting you do new projects not just canvas!
Wednesday, July 25 at 6:00pm - Painted wine bottle vase
Wednesday, August 8 at 6:00pm – Reclaimed wood sign – two designs to choose from!
Instruction begins at 6:00 pm, so get there early to choose your spot!