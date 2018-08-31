Yes, It's Axe Throwing Not A Typo!

Pine & Iron, located at 1429 Park St., next door to Hog River Brewing Co. Is One of about two dozen of these now open axe Throwing venues across America! It was first popular among lumber jacks then into the Canadian bars it went... now, it is popular with hipsters, craft brew enthusiasts and women! I actually think I may go try it. Safety is the very first concern of theirs and they have many protocols and show you just what to do and have you sign a waiver. I promise if I go I will take a video!