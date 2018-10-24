Relay For Life Lets The Dogs Out

Relay For Life is a major Fundraiser of the American Cancer Society. This past year the Relay for Life of Farmington Valley raised over $630,000 to support the work of the American Cancer Society, and A BARK FOR LIFE is coming this Saturday, November, 27 from 10 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. at the Farmington Polo Grounds. Bark For Life is an American Cancer Society fundraising event that honors the caregiving qualities of our canine family while raising money for lifesaving cancer research, advocacy, education, and patient service programs. This mini-Relay event celebrates the unique and healing bond between humans and their dogs, while contributing to the fight against cancer! It is going to be a fun-filled event with lots going on. There will be games, activities, demonstrations, food (Bark-a-cue), contests, vendors, dog rescue centers, dogs for adoption, etc. I have attached the link to the BARK rescue site that will give you more details including the schedule for the day. All proceeds will benefit the Relay for Life of Farmington Valley and the American Cancer Society. Click here for more info