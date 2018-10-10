Some New Choices For Board Games

Although it is officially Fall here in New England, and soon there will be a nip in the air, today is about 80 degrees! Well, soon enough it'll get cold outside and if you want to start thinking of indoor activities check out this blog from LifeHacker:The Best Board Games For Kids. There are the old standbys of course, but some of the newer entries were suprising to me. Click here and see what you may be adding to your line-up of Game Night for your family.