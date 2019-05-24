You will Want To Keep This Recipe

I got this recipe a while back and I made it for a family picnic and it instantly became " Auntie Joan's Pulled Pork" so now, everytime there's a Summer party, the crew asks for it.

First The Rub:

Spice rub:

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 Tablespoon salt

Dash of cayenne pepper

Method: Mix all spice rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Rub the outside of the pork with the spices, and allow to sit in the fridge for at least 1 hour before cooking (can do this the night before).

Now for your crockpot:

1 yellow onion, sliced thinly

3-4 lbs pork shoulder

Sriracha & Blackstrap Molasses BBQ Sauce:

1/2 cup tomato paste

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup blackstrap molasses

2 teaspoons Sriracha hot sauce (more/less depending on how much spice you want)

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



Slice the onion thinly, and place most (3/4) of the onion slices in the bottom of the slow cooker. Cut pork shoulder down into large chunks (2-3 inches) and trim off any excess fat. Place pork pieces atop the onion slices in teh slow cooker. Toss the last onion slices on top of the pork.

Meanwhile, whisk together sauce ingredients: tomato paste, cider vinegar, molasses, Sriracha, ground mustard and black pepper. Pour 1/2 of this mixture over the pork in the slow cooker, reserving the rest of the sauce mixture for later. Cook pork on low heat for 8 hours.

When the pork is ready, it should be falling apart and ‘fork tender’. Remove pork (and onions) to a bowl. Discard gristle and shred the pork with 2 forks until desired consistency. Pour any liquid left in the crockpot into a jar, skimming off any unwanted fat. Once the pork has been shredded, place back in the crockpot. Stir in the reserved Sriracha BBQ sauce with the pork. Pour back in some of the cooking liquid, until the pork is moist and juicy.

Serve with yummy buns/bread, coleslaw, and whole grain mustard and fav chips!!!

