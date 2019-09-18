This Boy Will Make You Wonder How U Lived Without Him!

If you’re looking for a polite, well-mannered companion, Bubba might be the boy for you! This 10 year old pitbull/boxer mix loves people and hopes to find a new family who will be home often to keep him company. He wants to go walking with you, play with his plush toys, and be your very best friend! Bubba knows his basic commands, and would love to work on more training with his new human to be the best boy he can be! He asks that he's the only pet in his new home. To learn more about this sweet guy, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org