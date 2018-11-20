Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Matilda has a meaning of “battle mighty” and this beautiful 15 and a half-year-old beauty has battled to overcome her shyness despite her difficult past. She is seeking a quiet home to spend her days cuddling, lounging and being the best company someone could ask for. She’s gentle, affectionate, enjoys some playtime and overall an easy girl. Matilda is looking to be queen of her castle to soak up all the attention for herself. Her age doesn’t get in her way and if you look at her face, you’d never know she was a day over 2. Adopting a senior cat has an abundance of rewards for both human and feline! If you think you could be her forever retirement home please contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.