Sunflowers For Wishes Returns in Eastern CT!

This annual event in eastern Connecticut is always a local favorite!

Acres upon acres of gorgeous sunflowers... and for a great cause! It's Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold happening NOW though Sunday 7/29! Buy a bouquet for $10 and all proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut.

Oh, and did we mention they have ICE CREAM, too? A win/win! And a fun day to spend with the family enjoying beautiful nature!

For info, visit their website here!