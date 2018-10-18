A Call Out To The Commnunity For Diapers!

Did you know? A baby can often use 8 or more diapers per day! That's 240 diapers per month, on average ... That's a lot of diapers! Buying that many diapers each month adds up quick! CRT’s East Hartford Family Shelter has urgent need for diapers today.

They are seeking diapers in sizes 3 to 6, and baby wipes, too! If you can lend a hand, please let them know. Donations may be dropped off weekdays (between 8:00 am – 4:00 pm) at 555 Windsor St. in Hartford, for the next two weeks.

For more information, please email: [email protected]. Or Call Phone 860-560-5683

https://www.facebook.com/crtct/photos/a.540780109319795/2074017505996040/?type=3&theater