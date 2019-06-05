Survivor Takes The Stage To Help Others Fight The Disease.

Derby cancer survivor, Mark Solotruk and the Orchard Hill Band are hosting “Rock Out for Cancer” Sun., June 9 from 1-5 p.m. at M.A.G.’s Pizza, Bar & Grill, 15 Klarides Village Dr., Seymour to raise money for the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital in Derby. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 18-13. Children under 12 are free. Orchard Hill Band specializes in covering more than four decades of classic rock favorites!

Solotruk was diagnosed with base of the tongue carcinoma in 2018 and received more than 30 radiation treatments at the Center for Cancer Care from May to July. As a singer, the diagnosis was especially hard on Solotruk. But Instead of letting the disease bring him down, Solotruk strengthened his resolve to not only beat the cancer, but return to sing! For more information about Rock Out for Cancer, contact Laura Murphy at [email protected] or 203-732-7466. For more information about Orchard Hill Band and all the shows including this one, click here.