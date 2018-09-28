Fall In A Mason Jar
This Is Warm and Comforting and perfectly Fall
No Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecake in Maon Jars - perfectly Fall!!!!!!!!!
1 cup peeled, cored and chopped apples
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons caramel sauce
Cheesecake
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1½ cups whipped topping
Graham Cracker Crust
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
2 tbsp butter, melted
Instructions
Caramel Apples
Toss your apples in a small sauce pan and top with sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice.
Bring apples to a boil and cook for 5 minutes or until apples are softened.
Remove the apples from heat and add in caramel sauce.
Transfer apples to the jar and cool before serving.
Cheesecake
In a mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla extract.
Once well combined, fold in the 1½ cups of whipped topping with a spatula.
Graham Cracker Crust
Combine graham cracker crumbs with melted butter.
To Assemble
Layer graham cracker crust, cheesecake and caramel apples as desired.
Top with whipped topping and caramel sauce. ( I use fat free sugar free Cool Whip or zero Reddi Whip in a can)