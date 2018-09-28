Fall In A Mason Jar

No Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecake in Maon Jars - perfectly Fall!!!!!!!!!

1 cup peeled, cored and chopped apples

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons caramel sauce

Cheesecake

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups whipped topping

Graham Cracker Crust

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 tbsp butter, melted

Instructions

Caramel Apples

Toss your apples in a small sauce pan and top with sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice.

Bring apples to a boil and cook for 5 minutes or until apples are softened.

Remove the apples from heat and add in caramel sauce.

Transfer apples to the jar and cool before serving.

Cheesecake

In a mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla extract.

Once well combined, fold in the 1½ cups of whipped topping with a spatula.

Graham Cracker Crust

Combine graham cracker crumbs with melted butter.

To Assemble

Layer graham cracker crust, cheesecake and caramel apples as desired.

Top with whipped topping and caramel sauce. ( I use fat free sugar free Cool Whip or zero Reddi Whip in a can)