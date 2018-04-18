The Celtic Spirit Comes to Bushnell April 21st

Fiddler Eileen Ivers is Grammy-awarded and Emmy-nominated, and has guest starred with over 40 orchestras. She was the original musical star of Riverdance, played alongside Sting, Hall and Oates, The Chieftains, and a ton of other big names plus...recorded movie soundtracks including Gangs of New York, and has performed for Presidents and Royalty worldwide.Eileen and I had a fabulosu chat as she gets set to burn up the stage with Celtic Spirit this Saturday night with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra on April 21st at 7:30 at The Bushnell in The Celtic Spirit.

Eileen is the daughter of Irish immigrants, and we spoke about that Irish spirit that is behind the jigs, reels, and the influences the Irish culture had on folk, blues, and even country music...all of which Eileen incorporates into her performance! Ivers grew up in the culturally diverse neighborhood of the Bronx, New York. Rooted in Irish traditional music since the age of eight, Eileen proceeded to win nine All-Ireland fiddle championships, a tenth on tenor banjo and over 30 championship medals, making her one of the most awarded persons ever to compete in these prestigious competitions. Listen to our podcast below!