Chocolate PeanutButter Heaven

Katie, decided last week that Monday was too drab so she made a chocolate peanutbutter cup cake in the slow cooker in the break room! It was inhaled in minutes by the crew. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

1 box Devil's Food Cake mix

1 package instant chocolate pudding

1 c. whole milk

3 eggs

1/4 c. sour cream

1/4 c. peanut butter

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

2 c. peanut butter chips

Cooking spray, for Crock-Pot

1/3 c. melted peanut butter, for garnish

10 mini Reese's cups, halved

1/4 c. chopped Reese's pieces

Directions

In a large bowl, combine cake mix and pudding mix. Whisk to combine. Add milk, eggs, sour cream, peanut butter, vanilla and salt and mix until smooth. Fold in peanut butter chips.

Grease the bowl of Crock-Pot with nonstick cooking spray. Add batter to Crock-Pot and smooth top with spatula. Cook on low for 3 1/2 to 4 hours checking at 3 hours to make sure the edges aren’t burning. Cake can be kept on warm for up to 4 hours before serving. The finished cake should be set on the sides and still gooey in the center.

Drizzle with peanut butter and garnish with Reese’s cups and Reese's Pieces Serve.