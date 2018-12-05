Keep That Holiday Feeling: Breathe Easier!

We don't want to be Grinchy about it... but the truth is, there are some real draw backs with both real and artificial Christmas trees when it comes to healthy indoor air environment. There is a lot of info and misinformation out there about both options. But before you start to get your Tannenbaums all up in a knot, check out our quick tips and easy solutions.

Tips for Real Christmas Trees:

Choose an allergy-friendly tree: If pine pollen is a major allergy trigger for you, a fir, spruce, or cypress Christmas tree may be a better bet. The Leyland Cypress is a sterile hybrid tree, which means it does not produce any pollen. Now, this could be tricky to find they are not usually in the big box stores but go to a local farmer and once you find one, you can feel good about helping a local farm as well as starting a new healthy tradition each year for your family!

Shake it up: If you buy your tree at a farm or lot, they may have a mechanical tree shaker that will remove dead needles as well as some of the dust and mold.

Wash your tree: Spray off your tree with water and allow to dry overnight in the garage before putting it up.

Well, what if you like to go with a lovely artificial tree? That should take care of all allergies, dust, and mold problems right?

Not so fast says The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) artificial trees also can be an allergy trigger since they too harbor dust and mold. Many fake trees are made of PVC, which emits toxins into your indoor air and can irritate your lungs.

Tips for Artificial Trees:

Wipe it down: Artificial trees may also harbor dust and mold since they spend a lot of years sitting around in boxes. Wipe them down with a dust cloth, or take them outside and hose them off if they are not pre-lit.

Choose a tree with less off-gassing: Some new artificial trees are made of molded polyethylene (PE) instead of PVC, which may have lower levels of off-gassing. These trees are very realistic and tend to be more expensive than PVC trees.