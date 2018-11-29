Pianist Paul Bisaccia To Perform Free Christmas Show

Connecticut native and classic pianist, Paul Bisaccia will perform a FREE Christmas show, 'Classic Christmas, Jazz Christmas', presented by the East Hartford Commission on Culture and Fine Arts.



One of our co-workers attended last year and says it was SPECTACULAR! And fun fact: Paul grew up in East Hartford and graduated summa cum laude and first in his class from the Hartt School!



The press release says, "The concert runs the gamut from classics and pop standards to jazz and even boogie-woogie. Many of the classics here are seldom played on the piano, such as Tchaikovsky’s ever-popular Nutcracker Suite."

Wow!! This will certainly get you into the holiday spirit! And admission is free!

When: Sunday, December 9th at 2:00 pm

Where: First Congregational Church, 837 Main Street (corner of Main Street and Connecticut

Boulevard) in East Hartford.