Coffee Makers are Germ Machines!

See if you feel as surprised and grossed out as I did upon reading this statement from Huffpost: "On average, home coffee reservoirs (classic basket and filter kind and Keurig) had higher germ counts than both bathroom door handles and toilet seats". This statement was from germ specialist Kelly Reynolds. Reynolds says because coffee makers are a moist environment that immediately creates more opportunities for germs, bacteria, and mold. So what to do about it? Although many of us believe hot water and or disinfectant we would be dead wrong. Turns out vinegar is our super power here. Vinegar it turns out will not only sanitize the machine but also de-calcify which means get rid of the mineral build up from water. Below are the directions:

Fill the coffee maker’s water chamber with equal parts white vinegar and water. Using a paper filter, allow to brew until half the chamber is empty.

Turn the coffee maker off and let it sit for 30 minutes, then finish brewing.

Rinse the machine by using a new paper filter to brew a pot of clear water. Do this twice.

Fill the carafe with warm, sudsy water and some rice as a gentle abrasive. Swirl the mixture in the pot, then use a scrubber sponge to remove any gunk. Rinse and dry.