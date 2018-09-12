Retired and Looking For Joy?

CRT's RSVP Program: Connecting Senior Volunteers with People in Need

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) manages a volunteer program for retired seniors, known as RSVP, and one of the services offered through that program provides seniors with free round-trip transportation from their homes to medical appointments and back again. RSVP is now expanding its medical transportation service that provides services for seniors in need of rides to medical appointments. CRT is now operating the free medical transportation service in the following towns: Berlin, New Britain, Southington, Suffield, & Windsor Locks. While the RSVP drivers can take passengers all over the state, the passengers must be from one of those five communities to use this free service. CRT hopes to be able to expand this service to other communities in the coming months.

To find out more about how you can support this program or to become a volunteer, please visit the RSVP page on CRT's website click here