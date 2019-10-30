Free Basics Of Money Workshop!

Community Renewal Team is working hard at The Womens Empowerment Center, with another useful and free program. Wednesday Nov. 6th, from 5:30-7:30pm It is The Basics Of Money Workshop. This workshop will outline common money mistakes and financial goal setting with Kathleen Dubuque-Gallo from the New England Financial Group Join them at 330 Market Street, Hartford for this educational opportunity. This is something we could all use, no matter where we are in the journey. I do believe knowledge is pretty powerful. If you would like to go please RSVP to CRT by Nov. 5: at WEC@crtct.org