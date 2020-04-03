Community Renewal Team Feeding Our Seniors

Joan spoke with Jason Black, Communications Director from the Community Renewal Team (CRT) in Hartford about the work the nonprofit agency is doing right now to help keep individuals and families safe during the Coronavirus (#COVID19) crisis. This includes the work of its Elderly Nutrition Program that is continuing to deliver Meals on Wheels to medically home-bound seniors in need throughout Central Connecticut. This week, CRT delivered 26,500 shelf-stable meals to seniors enrolled in its programs - each program member received three boxes of food, which has 21 days worth of meals inside! Listen to their interview now!

For more information about how you can support CRT and their work during this time of need in our local communities, please visit their website at: http://www.crtct.org or call: 860-560-5657