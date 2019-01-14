Trader Joe's West Hartford Helps Feed Community

Food Rescue U.S.Originally started in Fairfield, CT and now it is in West Hartford and this is a two pronged approach which feeds the over 40 million people in the U.S. who go hungry every day, while also helping the environment! I am thrilled to say Trader Joe's in WH will not be throwing out the food they normally do but volunteers with Food Rescue US will be coming and getting it and you can too! With its own app, so that volunteers can easily coordinate, this organization works directly with grocery stores to make hand-to-hand donations to local homeless shelters and senior centers.Grocery stores typically throw away 41 percent of their viable food, food with no problems. It doesn’t make any sense said Kathy Beckwith, the original organizer of the West Hartford/Hartford section of Food Rescue U.S.While feeding those in need, Food Rescue U.S. also tries to help out the environment obviously less food wasted, less garbage and of course farmers using less labor, water, and supplies.