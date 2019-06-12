School Is Out: The Need To Eat, Is Not

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) will once again administer a free Summer Food Service Program for school-age children (5 – 18 years old) at locations in Hartford and neighboring towns. This important program provides free breakfast and/or lunches to students during the critical summer months when school is not in session, and children are missing out on access to school-time meals. On the average last year 78% of children in the Hartford area qualified for a free or modified School Lunch Program. That's great when school is in session but just because school is on vacation, it sure doesn’t mean hunger is! CRT will administer this summer, more than 750 children per day will be served free summer lunches. In total, CRT will provide more than 44,000 meals to kids this summer. CRT has been a part of this annual program for more than 20 years now.

Visit the CRT website for details: http://www.crtct.org/en/need-help/education-a-youth/summer-food