CRT Accepting Applications Now For Heating Assistance

Not many people want to think about the cold winter months that are just around the corner, but like it or not, winter is coming. Income-eligible residents in Hartford County and Middlesex County are encouraged to apply now through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) administered by the Community Renewal Team (CRT) to get help paying for their home-heating bills this winter. Low to moderate-income households in Hartford and Middlesex Counties may be eligible for help paying their utility or fuel bills. Home heating sources include: oil, natural gas, electricity, propane, kerosene, or wood. Even if heat is included in the cost of rent, tenants may be able to receive a one-time cash payment.The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program helps thousands of families every year. Last year, CRT served more than 23,000 eligible households in Hartford and Middlesex Counties -- that’s nearly 25% of the total served throughout Connecticut each year. Call CRT'S 24-hour automated attendant at 860-560-5800