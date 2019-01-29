Calling All Artists: Submit Your Work Now for 2019

For the past 28 years, the Community Renewal Team (CRT) has hosted an annual National Arts Program® (NAP), providing an opportunity for local artists to showcase their art within the community. Youth, teens, amateurs, intermediate and professional artists from both Middlesex and Hartford Counties are invited to submit their work now for the 2019 art show, which will be on display at Capital Community College (950 Main Street in Hartford, CT) from February 11, 2019 to March 2, 2019.All forms of visual arts are accepted for this show; from paintings and photographs to sculptures, crafts and textiles.Artists can submit their work for free to this show. By removing the financial and commercial requirements of most exhibitions, the NAP creates a sense of community and artistic fulfillment for all participants. The National Arts Program provides materials and funding for this visual art exhibit including awards for winning work totaling $3,450.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!