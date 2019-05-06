CRT Accepting Applications Now For Summer Food Program

CRT is accepting applications now for Summer Food host sites

Every year thousands of children in Connecticut go hungry during the summer once school lets out and kids no longer have access to school lunches. The Community Renewal Team’s (CRT) Summer Food program can help fill the hunger gap! CRT is currently accepting applications for host sites* that want to provide nutritious breakfasts and lunches to kids weekdays this summer! The program runs from June 17 - August 16, 2019. There is NO COST for the sites to serve these meals (and sites may choose the dates they wish to participate). Interested organizations that want to serve as a host location for the summer food program should submit applications as soon as possible; the deadline to get involved is May 10. Note: Children must be 18 years of age or younger to be eligible for this program.For more information, please contact Program Manager Kathleen Hutter at [email protected] or visit CRT's website: http://bit.ly/CRTsmrfood*Host sites can be either “open sites” where children can participate without a requirement for registration; or “closed enrolled” where the children are enrolled in the program by the local site.