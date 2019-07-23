Diaper Drive for CRT’s Family Shelter through Friday!

A diaper drive to benefit the families residing at the Community Renewal Team’s (CRT) East Hartford Family Shelter is only runnning through this Friday, July 26. The shelter houses 10 to 12 homeless families with young babies and children in need of sealed, packaged baby care essentials, including: diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream, sensitive skin baby wash, baby powder, and other items. Drop-off locations: Beth David Synagogue, Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, Congregation Beth Israel, the Mandell JCC, The Emanuel Synagogue and Young Israel of West Hartford, all in West Hartford; B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom synagogue in Bloomfield; and Congregation Kol Haverim in Glastonbury. Addresses and details available at bit.ly/2019DiaperDrive.