Hallmark Loves New England

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane ( airing for the first time this last Monday Nov 19th) is just one of the many Hallmark Movies that were filmed in Ct.! This last October, Old Wethersfield Ct., was taken over to create this beautifulshimmering New England Picturebook movie. Also inb the line up for 2018 Hallmark MovieS: Christmas At Pemberlee Manor which was created at The Griswold Inn in Essex as well as parts of Old Lyme Ct. The Holiday Scoop: “Emma (Alicia Witt) returns home to celebrate Christmas for the last time with her siblings in the house they grew up in. After their parents’ recent passing, the siblings reluctantly agree to sell the family home on Honeysuckle Lane, leaving Emma in charge of its belongings. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that takes them on a journey to discover the power of love and family during the holidays. Based on the book by Mary Elizabeth McDonough.” Yes, Erin Walton! I had a chance to interview her and when I asked her if any of the Waltons lessons or storyline was in this book she immediately said, " of course the Waltons will always be a part of everything I touch, they are part of how I grew up"