Need a 4-Foot Wine Glass?

You can nearly drink your height!

November 6, 2018
Joan Dylan

Photo via Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Is your wine glass not big enough? 

Costco is here to help! They're selling 4-foot wine glasses! YES -- they are FOUR FEET TALL

They're clearly supposed to be used as home decor accent pieces, but let's be honest-- it would be fun to fill that with some sangria... 

 

 

Tags: 
wine