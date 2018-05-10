Cropped Pants For Every Woman

There are so many cute cropped pants in the Spring/Summer 2018 fashion line up. The bad news: I am 5'2 so I have always felt that they cut me off and make me look even shorter! But the folks at

Ann Taylor say there are rules that create a fluid look no matter the height. So here they are:

1. If you can get petite size that's the best way to go, as they will be cut down to hit your calf at the best place for your height. If not you can still buy them and if need be do a bit of hemming.

2. Wear your cropped wide leg pant with a flattering wedge for height and a short jacket if you are going to work!

