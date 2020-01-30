YouthBuild Job-Training Program Recruiting Now!

The Hartford-based Community Renewal Team (CRT) was recently awarded $1,202,143 million dollars by the U.S. Department of Labor to provide 67 at-risk teens and young adults (ages 18 – 24) from Hartford and East Hartford the opportunity to improve their education, occupational skills, employment credentials, and leadership capabilities over the next three years. Participants that complete the YouthBuild training program should experience a substantial increase in their standard of living and community engagement. CRT will offer a “Construction Plus” training program to the participants that is modeled after their multiple successful Capital City YouthBuild projects that they have run previously. CRT guarantees that 32 students will be enrolled and complete construction skills training during the more than three year grant period of performance.The Construction Plus training will also include Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) training for 20 students through Capital Community College; and a selection of certified classes and on-the-job training for 15 students through Goodwin College.Individuals that are interested in joining the YouthBuild program in Hartford should contact CRT right away at 860-560-5308, or via email: youthbuild@crtct.org.