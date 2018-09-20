Connecticut Veterans Stand Down Day Sept 21 2018

The CT Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting the CT Veterans Stand Down 2018 on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM. This event will be held on the Rocky Hill Campus located at 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, Commissioner Thomas Saadi heads this agency and I had a chance to catch up with him and you can listen to the podcast too!

Stand Down is a one-day event that offers veterans assistance in applying for benefits and entitlements with local, state & federal government organizations, private agencies, veteran organizations, and medical screenings. No pre-registration required and basically everything from recovery based services to medical screenings, dental services, eye care, Employment & Educational Assistance plus housing resources and Information will be there! Free Bus Transportation will be provided at designated areas (courtesy of CT DOT) If you have any further questions please don’t hesitate to contact Darlene at (860) 616-3684.