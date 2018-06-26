Cuba Knows Sandwiches!

Hubs and I absolutley love all things Cubano: Cigars, mojoitos, cars, art, dominoes and lovely Cuban sandwhiches! We found a little place called Little Havana in Miami and it is truly authentic. Now, place here on the East Coast have the Cuban sandwhich popping up on menues like crazy but here is the true way to make it: This recipe makes 8 samitches ( yes I spelled it that way on purpose)

Ingredients:

1 loaf Cuban bread, sliced lengthwise ( look for specialty bakeries)

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened

3 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 1/2 pounds boiled ham, sliced

1 1/2 pounds roasted pork , sliced

1 pound Swiss cheese, sliced

1 cup dill pickle chips, or to taste

ssemble the sandwich

Spread 2 tablespoons of the butter on one half of the bread loaf and a thin layer of mustard on the other. Place 1 to 2 layers of ham, pork, cheese, and, finally, pickles on the buttered bread and top with the mustard-spread bread. Smear the remaining butter all over the outside of the sandwich and wrap it completely in aluminum foil.

Press and grill the sandwich. I mean press down hard. My mom actually uses a brick covered in foil to press hers down while grilling.

Enjoy!