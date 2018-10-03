Nora Cupcakes For A Cause

Today, Wednesday, October 3rd at noon is the Grand re-opening in the new @bluebacksquare location: 38 Isham Road, West Hartford. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 12-8pm Sunday 12-6pm @noracupcakeco is so excited to be popping back in to the West Hartford neighborhood just in time for the holiday season! Go get your cake, cupcakes and say hello, and check out their new space, plus buy a ton because a donation will be made to #pinkparty Komen New England. These cupcakes are not zero calorie but so delicious and worth it, especially while helping to raise money and awareness to fight breast cancer! Share pics on insta: #noracupcake #noraweha #bluebacksquare #westfordfordct #cteats #ctbites #cakelife #howinora #cupcakehustlin