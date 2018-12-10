DIY: Make Your Own Snowflakes

Here's a fun and easy way to keep the kids busy during the holiday break or on a snow day! Plus, it's a cute way to even decorate your office (like our co-worker did)!



These snowflakes are very easy to make (after a little practice) and all you need are scissors and paper (preferably recycled; we used old music logs)!

Here they are hanging at our office in Farmington -- so fun!

Photo: Lisa Gold

Leave it to Martha Stewart to give detailed step-by-step instructions or watch this YouTube tutorial: