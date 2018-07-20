The Whole Family Will Love This

Most Drive-In theaters around the country are abandoned. It was the only way to get away from your house, enjoy outdoors and have a hot date once upon a time. Then came all things indoor comfort including air conditioned movie theaters and most drive ins seemed antiquated to the generation of that time which was about 1970's. Well, all things retro are back and we can boast 3 really good Drive-In's in Ct. Get the whole family or a date night lined up and check out each one this Summer!

Southington Drive-In in Southington :

1950s-era drive-in cinema screening classic family flicks at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Southington,

Pleasant Valley Drive-in: Mainstream movies in the great outdoors ( I love this part of the town of

Barkhamsted, CT) you can catch current blockbusters from your car located at 47 River Rd, Barkhamsted, CT or call (860) 379-6102

Mansfield Drive-in Theatre & Marketplace Open-air movies & a weekend flea market!!!

Classic drive-in with outdoor cinema, a snack bar & a public flea market on weekends whaaaaaaaaaaaa? how much better could this get?

228 Stafford Rd, Mansfield Center, or give'em a buzz at (860) 423-4441