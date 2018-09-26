The Alice Network By New York Times Best Selling author Kate Quin is my pick for an intriguing Fall book! My book club picked this hot new read that is based on a real life all female spy network in the aftermath of World War l. You will be swept away by the American socialite and her story and how the Eve and Charlie become so entangled. I love this book and I love the history behind the facts: Women were the very first "spies" using their smarts to read code and to be able to fit into any picture and make sense of their surroundings.

