Wedding Season is warming up even more with the Fall wedding Season just HEATING UP NOW, you will be seeing a lot of B&G's ( brides and Grooms) doing first dance routines and this one never ever goes away! From Dirty Dancing it is a classic: I've Had The Time Of My life! Here's a video tutorial if you want to learn how to do it for your big day or maybe just learn for fun as a couple!

https://youtu.be/fMmiE3Steok