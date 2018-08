Haddam Neck, Woodstock, Goshen, Hebron, Are just some of the amazing County Fairs happening this week as we celebrate agriculture and all of the flavors each town brings to our State! When we get to the last couple of weeks of Summer and the air goes from a sweltering 90 degrees to a crisp Fall air and the smell of cider...We know it's fair time!!! Click here for the best family entertainment in Ct.! Our Fairs!!!