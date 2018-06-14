Float Away This Summer With This Book!

My book pick for you this Summer is twofold in my reasoning for choosing it: 1. Terese Mailhot's Heart Berries , provides quite a Summer escape without a sinle tank of gas 2. this memoir is a very important truth for Native Americans as told by Mailhot who is Native American from First Nation Seabird Reservation in B.C. It is heartbreaking as well as liberating and you will get caught up in the heroics of her mind and heart. I love the care she takes in verse and revealing uncomfortable truths that will free her and all of us from thinking about Native Americans as either being on the dole on a reservation OR as upholding sacred tribal heritage... it can be both.