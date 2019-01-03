Failing To Plan Is Planning To Fail!

If you are one of the millions of people that want to make a change in 2019 in regards to your diet and health, buffet style meal prep is what a lot of people enjoy. Prepping veggies, protein and carbs ahead, then using them for easy meals.

1.Chop or spiralize your veggies.

2.Roast up vegetables or potatoes sweet potatoes ahead.

3.Cook up grains, such as white or brownrice and quinoa.

YUP! That's it! When I do this it makes my life so much easier and my family loves it too!