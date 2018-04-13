Foods That Naturally Supress Appetite

Everyday and for that matter pretty much everynight, Ihave to have hot sauce or red pepper flakes on my meals. Well, I just read CNN Health and an article says red pepper and hot suace are natural appetite supressors. Capsaicin is the plant compound in red chili peppers that gives them their "hot" sensation and the research says it works two ways. Capsaicin may help curb hunger but also stop you from eating too much at meals taken later in the day! .In the study, when individuals consumed red pepper with their breakfast, they experienced a decrease in appetite before lunch and consumed less protein and fat during lunch. Another study found that adding red pepper to an appetizer significantly reduced the total amount of calories and carbohydrates consumed during lunch and during a snack served hours later. Pass the Srirachi sauce!