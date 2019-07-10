Great Food And Shows In Glastonbury

These FREE concerts are scheduled over four Wednesday nights in July from 7 - 9 p.m. The concerts will be held at the Welles Street Riverfront Park on the lawn behind the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury. Free parking and shuttle service will be available at 180 & 200 Glastonbury Boulevard, which is adjacent to Somerset Square...oooooooohhh you could even do a bit of shopping or grab a bite first then get on the shuttle to the concert! This event is BYOB picnic and family (including pets) friendly. There will be several FOOD TRUCKS on deck to provide dinner, including Blue Chip Creamery, Cousins Maine Lobster, Brasato, and Skyscraper Sandwich Truck!