Watermelon Salad is the perfect salad; crisp juicy watermelon, buttery avocado and fresh mint are tossed with a simple dressing and topped with feta cheese.

I LOVE the different flavors and textures and the ease on a hot night!

2 ripe avocados.

1/2 lime.

6 cups diced watermelon.

2 tablespoons olive oil.

1 teaspoon cider vinegar.

1/4 cup fresh mint chopped.

salt & pepper to taste.