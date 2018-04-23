Freshen Up The House With Inside Secret

Christine Lee is the brilliant blogger and Insta-queen with her page #Homegoods obsessed on Instagram. If you are anything like me and looking at your interior and in desperate need of hitting the refresh button after a lonnnggg Winter, you can find very pretty items on the cheap at Homegoods. Now, there is an inside secret according to Lee: the number one way to find the best deals is to shop during the middle of the day on Tuesdays through Fridays —never on weekends when it’s super busy and Mondays are bad because the stores are in “recovery mode” after the weekend. Red tags are clearance and I have actually even asked for a discount on discounted items if they are imperfect. So, do what I did, take a look at your room and see what needs a little tweaking and check @HomeGoodsObsessed page.