Ryan made these for a party and brought in the extras to the Radio Ranch! OMG! Goeey peanutbitter and chocolate and great with coffee ( so says a friend... I dont know, I didn't have one......) pshhhhhhhht!

1 package fudge brownie mix (8-inch square pan size)

1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

1 large egg

1/4 cup sugar

Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare brownie batter according to package directions; stir in chocolate chips. For filling, in a small bowl, beat peanut butter, cream cheese, egg and sugar until smooth.

Fill paper-lined muffin cups one-third full with batter. Drop filling by teaspoonfuls into the center of each cupcake. Cover with remaining batter.

Bake 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in brownie portion comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust tops with confectioners' sugar. Store in the refrigerator.