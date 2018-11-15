OH My!!!!
Yep, Worth Every Calorie!
Ryan made these for a party and brought in the extras to the Radio Ranch! OMG! Goeey peanutbitter and chocolate and great with coffee ( so says a friend... I dont know, I didn't have one......) pshhhhhhhht!
1 package fudge brownie mix (8-inch square pan size)
1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
3 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
1 large egg
1/4 cup sugar
Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare brownie batter according to package directions; stir in chocolate chips. For filling, in a small bowl, beat peanut butter, cream cheese, egg and sugar until smooth.
Fill paper-lined muffin cups one-third full with batter. Drop filling by teaspoonfuls into the center of each cupcake. Cover with remaining batter.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in brownie portion comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust tops with confectioners' sugar. Store in the refrigerator.