Weight Watchers Low Points Mayo



I have been doing the Weight Watchers Freestyle program for about 2 months. I am down a total of 7 pounds. I know... it doesn't seem like a ton, but it is Summer and while loosing that 7 pounds I have not "dieted" at all. I mean, I have eaten, drank, had ice cream gone to beach parties, entertained, vacationed and snacked away on weekends and still... 7. So when I put it into that context I am not really disappointed. This program, includes 200 foods which you do not "count" that is to say, they are zero points! So, that being said I have 10 more pounds to go and I can do this! Here is a mayonnaise recipe for 3 points per serving!

Ingredients:

2 medium egg yolk

1 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup(s) olive oil, (125ml)

20 ml Vinegar, apple cider, (1 tbs)

1/4 cup(s) 99% fat-free plain Greek yoghurt, (60g)

Instructions:

Process egg yolks, mustard and salt in a small food processor or blender until combined (see tip).

With motor running, add oil in a thin, steady stream until mixture thickens. Add vinegar and yoghurt and pulse until combined.