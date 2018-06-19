Gardenhose Dangers

Summertime is supposed to be the time for swimming, BBQ's, and all outdoor fun. How many times have you said to your kids "Go outside and play with the hose!!" Well, after the latest incidents that have been popping up you might want to check your hose before sending the little ones out, very seldom do we think about the dangers that our garden hoses can carry, especially with our children. A toddler in Arizona suffered third degree burns by the preexsisting water that stayed in the hose when it was previously used. Its very important to drain all the water from the hose when you turn it off. When the water is not all completely drained it sits in the tube getting warmer and heating up to a whopping 150 degrees from the sun heating it up. So, get your S.P.F. and popsicles ready, but make sure you DOUBLE CHECK your garden hose first!!!! Let's have a fun and safe summer.