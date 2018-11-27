Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Meet Brooke! This beautiful 2-year old Sight Hound made her way to Our Companions by way of Afghanistan. Brooke can by shy upon initial meeting, but once you've gained her trust, this independent gal will be a loyal and steadfast family companion (she would be best with teens or older). She would love to find a home with a fenced yard where she can stretch her long legs and run like the wind! Once she’s tired out, Brooke will gladly hang out and watch your favorite shows with you before bed. Her only request is that she’s your one and only pet. If interested in meeting this sweet and perceptive gal, please contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext.302.