Community Renewal Team Supports Meals On Wheels

CRT’s ( Community Renewal Team) 17th Annual Meals on Wheels Golf Classic is Monday, Sept. 17 at Keney Park Golf Course.

Golfers take to the links to raise funds for Connecticut’s foremost elderly nutrition program and you can still get involved. The goal this year is to raise $100,000 for Meals on Wheels in Central Connecticut. It takes a lot of funding to feed thousands of seniors all over Central Connecticut every single day! Melas on Wheels allows thousands of seniors to live in their own homes or apartments, and provides peace of mind to their families.Since the start of this year, CRT’s Meals on Wheels program has already provided more than 304,000 meals to home-bound seniors in its service area which stretches from Enfield down to Clinton, and covers practically every other city and town in between.

More information is available on CRT’s website: http://www.crtct.org/en/events/meals-on-wheels-golf-classic-2018