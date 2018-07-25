Vacation Gems off the Beaten Path

If your looking for some fun vacation places that are heavy on family fun but low in crowds, these 3 underrated spots will have you in awe with their beauty.

1) Bushkill Falls, PA- Also known as the Niagara of Pennsylvania. Fantastic for all ages, you can enjoy beautiful scenic hiking trails, gorgeous waterfalls, you can also be a miner for the day and mine for reals gems!! There is also a large maze for the little ones. With low rates and tons to do we give this place 2 thumbs up.

2) Letchworth State Park, NY- With over 14,000 acres to explore and home to three large water falls this State Park is one you don't want to miss. Nicknamed the Grand Canyon of the East it has beauty at a 360 degrees any time of the year.

3) Orcas Island, Washington- This beautiful little island off the coast of Washington and part of the San Juan Islands has gorgeous natural springs, waterfalls, historic ferrys and spectacular coastline views!! This is a fantastic location for any photographer looking for some photo opps!